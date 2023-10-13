Ice cream recalled in Kentucky, elsewhere may contain undeclared egg

Yarnell Operations LLC of Searcy, Arkansas, is voluntarily recalling containers of Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream (48 ounces/1.5 quart) sold in Kentucky and eight other states, because the product may contain undeclared egg.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.
In addition to Kentucky, the product was distributed to Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 0-70905-48521-9. A photo example appears with this story.
The following “best buy” dates are included in the recall:
- Best by 11/15/2024 – Lot 3135
- Best by 11/16/2024 – Lot 3136
- Best by 02/04/2025 – Lot 3216
The “best by” dates are located on the bottom of the container. An example of the best by date is included below:
Best by 11/16/2024
05-50 3136 05:58 00000
There have been no illnesses reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a label review that the product may contain undeclared egg.
Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.
Customers requiring additional information may contact Yarnell customer service monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time at 1-855-215-5039.