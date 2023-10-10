3 arrested after shooting in Pike Co. last week Published 9:32 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Kentucky State Police have arrested three Cincinnati men stemming from a shooting in the Belfry community of Pike County on Friday that left two dead and a third person wounded.

According to the KSP, troopers and investigators responded to a residence on State Highway 292 W around 1 p.m., where they discovered three people had been shot.

Their investigation has determined that Jacob Adair, 28, and Rodney Estep, 38, of Lexington suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. In addition, Chasity Adair, 28, suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A car was also allegedly stolen from the home where the shooting took place.

The KSP said three Cincinnati men charged are: Orlando Pack, Jolon McCree and Devon Overstreet, who were taken into custody in Lewis County. All three are charged with two counts of complicity to commit murder, along with one count each of attempted murder, fleeing or evading police, and auto theft. Pack is also charged with possession of fentanyl, while McCree faces several traffic charges.

The trio are currently being held without bond at the Carter County Detention Center. Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at Carter District Court.