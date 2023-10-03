Cawood man arrested in Lexington on drug charges Published 9:30 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

A Cawood man is behind bars after fleeing the area when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Chris Bennett, 37, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 29 in Lexington.

A news release states the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office had been attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Bennett due to a vehicle pursuit, which led to a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia being located. An investigation determined Bennett had fled Harlan County. Deputies contacted police in Fayette County, leading to Bennett being arrested by Lexington City Police.

Bennett was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.