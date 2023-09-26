Favorites advance in opening round of county hoops tournament Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Staff Report

The county’s top four fifth- and sixth-grade basketball teams were determined after Wallins, Cawood and James A. Cawood coasted to first-round victories Saturday in the county tournament held at the S.H. Rowland Gymnasium.

Mahalah Hall scored 10 points to lead Wallins past Evarts 19-8 in the opening game.

Rylie Griffith paced the Lady Cats with six points.

Cawood overcame a sluggish start to knock off Cumberland 23-7. Addy Cochran paced the Lady Comets with nine points.

Anistyn Lewis led the Lady Skins with five points.

Adleigh Creech poured in 11 points as JACES downed Black Mountain 28-5.

Bailey Burkhart paced the Tigerettes with four points.

Top-seeded Rosspoint played Wallins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Cawood played James A. Cawood at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship games are set for Thursday at Harlan County High School.