Favorites advance in opening round of county hoops tournament

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

For more local sports coverage, check out our content partners at Harlan County Sports.

Staff Report

The county’s top four fifth- and sixth-grade basketball teams were determined after Wallins, Cawood and James A. Cawood coasted to first-round victories Saturday in the county tournament held at the S.H. Rowland Gymnasium.

Mahalah Hall scored 10 points to lead Wallins past Evarts 19-8 in the opening game.

Rylie Griffith paced the Lady Cats with six points.

Cawood overcame a sluggish start to knock off Cumberland 23-7. Addy Cochran paced the Lady Comets with nine points.

Anistyn Lewis led the Lady Skins with five points.

Adleigh Creech poured in 11 points as JACES downed Black Mountain 28-5.

Bailey Burkhart paced the Tigerettes with four points.

Top-seeded Rosspoint played Wallins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, while Cawood played James A. Cawood at 7 p.m. The consolation and championship games are set for Thursday at Harlan County High School.

More Sports

Stoops says past success against Gators has ‘no bearing’ on Saturday’s showdown

Mountain Lions overcome 14-point halftime deficit to triumph over Harlan

Fast start propels Kentucky past Vandy in SEC opener

Rejuvenated Robinson bolstering UK passing attack

Print Article