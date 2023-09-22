Local sports notebook: Middle school football and middle/elementary basketball action
Published 10:31 am Friday, September 22, 2023
For more local sports content, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.
Staff Reports
Black Bears edge Knox Central in sixth-grade football action
Reagan Clem scored 16 points and Jaycee Simpson tossed in 12 as Rosspoint overpowered visiting James A. Cawood 44-6 last Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Maddy Fields led the Trojanettes with three points.
Taylynn Napier poured in 31 points as Rosspoint downed James A. Cawood 33-17 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Natalie Moore paced JACES with 16 points.
Rosspoint rolled to a 25-6 win in the fourth-grade game as Aliyah Webb scored 10 for the Lady Cats.
Rosspoint triumphs over Black Mountain
Reagan Clem scored 21 points and Jaylee Cochran added 12 as Rosspoint won 47-22 last Thursday at Black Mountain in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Vanessa Griffith paced the Tigerettes with 14 points.
Taylynn Napier scored 15 as Rosspoint won 38-11 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.
Bailey Burkhart led Black Mountain with seven points.
Rosspoint won 24-1 in a fourth-grade game as Morgyn Belcher led the Lady Cats with eight points.
Wynn scores 14 as Lady Dragons sweep Williamsburg
Peyshaunce Wynn scored 14 and Addison Campbell added 10 as Harlan rolled to a 39-10 rout of Williamsburg last Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade action.
Brooke Lemar scored eight as the Lady Dragons won 28-17 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.
Ford helps Lady Comets edge Evarts
Bella Ford scored six points and Emily Moore added four as Cawood edged Evarts 15-13 last week in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.
Octavia Wright led Evarts with six points.
Cochran, Clem lead Rosspoint over Evarts
Jaylee Cochran and Reagan Clem each scored 11 points and Lauren Lewis added 10 as Rosspoint overpowered visiting Evarts 45-7 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action last Tuesday.
Carly Turner led Evarts with seven points.
Talynn Napier poured in 23 points as Rosspoint rolled to a 32-8 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.
Rosspoint won 12-2 in a fourth-grade game as Morgyn Belcher scored six.
Runions leads Lady Devils past JACES
With Kylee Runions scoring 18 points to lead the way, Wallins coasted to a 34-23 win last Tuesday over visiting James A. Cawood in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Ally Fee led the Trojanettes with 10 points.
There was no fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Octavia Wright scored 10 points as Evarts downed Wallins 16-9 in fifth- and sixth-grade action on Monday.
Mahalah Hall led Wallins with nine points.
Evarts won 4-2 in a fourth-grade game.
Lady Comets sweep Cumberland
Riley Clem scored seven points and Addy Cochran added five as Cawood won 19-13 last Monday at Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball.
Ashlynn Williamson led Cumberland with five points.
Cawood rolled to a 27-6 victory in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Jocelyn Miracle scored eight for the Lady Comets.
Middleton powers Tigerettes in win at Cawood
Kelsie Middleton scored 10 points to lead Black Mountain to a 30-13 win last Tuesday at Cawood in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Riley Clem led Cawood with six points.
Emily Moore led Cawood to a 28-14 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action as she scored six.
Bailey Burkhart paced the Tigerettes with 12 points.
Tigerettes defeat Pineville, Jenkins
Black Mountain claimed a pair of wins last Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade action at home, downing Pineville 31-26 and Jenkins 38-13.
Maddie Bennett scored 15 in the win over Pineville.
Clara Strange led Pineville with 13 points.
Bennett scored seven in the win against Jenkins.
Pineville won 23-10 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Gabby Carton scored five for the Lady Lions.
Bailey Burkhart led Black Mountain with eight points.