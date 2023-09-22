Bee attack causes death of Harlan County man Published 1:15 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

An incident involving bees resulted in the death of one man on Monday, Sept. 18, in Harlan County.

According to a news release from the Harlan County Coroner’s Office, a 59-year-old male was taken to the emergency room at Harlan ARH Hospital by ambulance.

Harlan County Deputy Coroner John Jones responded to the Harlan ARH Hospital emergency room and pronounced the individual deceased as of 5:50 p.m. from a tragic accident.

Jones stated the man was moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees which were inside the bag. CPR was performed by the family and continued by Lifeguard Ambulance personnel and the emergency room staff, however those attempts were unsuccessful.

The coroner’s office stated the name will not be released until all family members can be reached.