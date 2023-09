Harlan County District Court Reports Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Dewayne Hughes, 39, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Jeffrey F. Cole, 62, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $173; other charges, dismissed, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Tiffany Rechelle Bennett, 30, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30.

• Jason Capps, 47, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

• April York, 45, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to give or improper signal — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Aleisha Ann Howard, 30, of Cumberland, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit); second charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $203; other charges, dismissed.

• Shawna Jayne Fields, 33, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), possessing license when privileges are revoked/suspended, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit); second charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $203; other charges, dismissed.

• Jeffrey Lee Pennington, 44, possessing license when privileges are revoked/suspended, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charges, dismissed.

• Della A. Wiggins, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, possession of marijuana, license plate not illuminated — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $318; other charge, dismissed.

• Angela R. Huskey, 52, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

• Albert D. Huskey, 57, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

• Marcus Saylor, 22, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• Melissa M. Freeman, 50, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property.

• David Atwood, 54, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, no brake lights — jury trial scheduled May 7.

• Ricky D. Slusher, 39, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — status hearing scheduled Sept. 25.

• Christopher P. Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9, 2024.

• Tiffany Sexton, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Lisa Renee Newsome, 50, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Ricky Fuson, 59, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

• Mara McKayla Monroe, 30, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Heather Brooke Allen, 32, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Myranda Perkins, 34, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William Stevens, 30, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Henry Edward Foley III, 24, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

• Heather Bargo, 37, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to give or improper signal to failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate — first four charges, pleaded guilty, fined $283; other charges, dismissed.