ESPN analyst says Cats have ‘totally different DNA’ this season Published 12:00 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

ESPN basketball analyst Seth Greenberg has already seen enough of coach John Calipari’s team to feel good about the 2023-24 season for Kentucky.

“The biggest things with this team are that it has great versatility, more shotmakers, more floor gamers. They have guys who can break you down off the dribble because they put it on the ground with purpose and that is important,” Greenberg said.

He knows the lack of NCAA Tournament — or even SEC Tournament — success UK has had the last three years. He thinks that might be changing.

“This team has a totally different DNA. Look at the bench (during UK’s games in Canada) and how they reacted to each other. This team looks like it has a real joy for each other,” Greenberg said.

He thinks Kentucky’s perimeter players, led by freshman DJ Wagner, will be extra special.

“Wagner is an explosive guard. He has got to develop a better runner or pull-up midrange game and be shot ready,” Greenberg said. “He is a competitive defender and an explosive on-ball creator with a high basketball IQ. He loves being in the gym.

“I think all those perimeter guys’ ceilings are really high and that has a chance to make John’s team really special this year.