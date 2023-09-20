Cross country notebook: Bear and Dragon runners shine Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

Lady Bears, Daniels are winners in Wayne, HC boys place second

The Harlan County girls varsity cross country team continued its early-season dominance Saturday with an impressive 11-point victory over second-place Corbin in the Wayne County Invitational.

To lead the girls, Peyton Lunsford placed third with a time of 21:10.60. She was immediately followed by Lauren Lewis (21:20.15). Gracie Roberts was eighth with a time of 22:20.13. Rounding out the results were Kiera Roberts (14th, 23:01.36), Preslee Hensley (20th, 23:32.82), Jaycee Simpson (31st, 24:41.32), Charli Shepherd (32nd, 24:41.89), Addi Gray (37th, 25:58.66), Olivia Kelly (68th, 29:03.34) and Aliya Burkhart (73rd, 30:29.17).

Tanner Daniels won the boys’ varsity race with a time of 17:37.30, pacing the Bears to a second-place finish. Jacob Schwenke finished 13th with a time of 18:56.91, while Kaden Boggs (19:19.88) was 18th. Other finishers were Elijah Moore (21st, 19:29.71), Caleb Schwenke (30th, 19:44.39), Evan Simpson (53rd, 21:01.69), DaShaun Smith (55th, 21:13.34), Ethan Simpson (62nd, 21:27.35), Kaylob Stevens (76th, 22:17.03) and Caden Craig (123rd, 34:47.11).

Jackson Mackowiak finished 26th with a time of 13:41.21 in the boys’ middle school race.

Harlan County returned to action Tuesday at Morgan County High School for the Sorghum Run.

Lady Dragons place third in Capitol View Classic

The Harlan cross country team traveled to Frankfort for the Capitol View Classic on Friday and Saturday. The varsity Lady Dragons placed third overall, while the middle school girls finished fifth.

Chloe Schwenke placed 17th with a time of 25:29.47 to lead the varsity Lady Dragons. Abbigaile Jones (21st) and Ella Farley (24th) finished with times of 26:06.60 and 26:28.13, respectively. Gwendolyn Toll (32:07.53) and Ella Lisenbee (32:34.58) were 51st and 54th, respectively.

In the varsity boys race, Connor Collins was 54th with a time of 23:57.11. He was immediately followed by Gabriel Xavier Farley, who finished with a time of 24:01.92. Brayden Howard (24:56.22) placed 60th.

Lillie Carver paced the girls’ middle school team, finishing 13th with a time of 13:43.30. She was immediately followed by Harper Carmical (13:50.91). Zoe Lawson placed 26th with a time of 15:21.02. Mckenzie Petrey (19:21.35) and Josephine Toll (19:24.77) were 61st and 63rd, respectively.

In the boys’ middle school race, Thomas Miller placed 50th with a time of 15:52.79. Carter White (16:24.59) finished 57th, while Michael Lindsey 68th with a time of 18:07.29.

Harlan will return to action Saturday in Berea for the Berea Community Invitational.