National Voter Registration Day puts focus on getting involved Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

On National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams is encouraging Kentuckians to register to vote and if they are already registered, to check their registration information and update it as necessary.

“National Voter Registration Day plays a valuable role in encouraging political participation and reminding voters to check their registration information,” Adams said. “You can register to vote, or check and update your registration information at govote.ky.gov.”

Adams serves as co-chair of the National Voter Registration Day steering committee.

According to the latest voter registration figures in Kentucky, which were released earlier this month, there are 3,476,659 registered voters who will be eligible to participate in the November 7 General Election.

Republican registrants account for 46% of the electorate, with 1,597,434 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,668 voters in August, a .17% increase. Democratic registrants make up 44% of the electorate, with 1,527,360 voters. Democratic registration declined by 595 voters, which represents a .04% drop. There are 351,865 voters registered under other political parties, consisting 10% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,806 voters, a .52% increase, which is the largest percentage rise among the three groups.

Adams added: “While it’s too soon to predict turnout in November’s election, I’m pleased that in each of the past six months, more Kentuckians have registered to vote than have been removed from the rolls.

On the ballot in November will be all statewide constitutional offices, including the governor and lt. governor slate, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

There will also be special elections for the final year of the 93rd District State Representative seat, covering part of Fayette County, which was left vacant when Democrat Lamin Swann died in May, and for Jefferson County Family Court judge.

The registration deadline is Oct. 10.