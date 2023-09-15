Harlan County Marriage License Reports Published 10:54 am Friday, September 15, 2023

• Amanda Jean Maggard, 32, of Harlan, to Joshua Harris, 41, of Harlan.

• Marisha LeShae Tinsley, 32, of Cumberland, to Keith McKinley Adams, 36, of Cumberland.

• Heather Wynn, 32, of Closplint, to Larry Irvin, 37, of Cawood.

• Brooklyn Danyale Fields, 19, of Totz, to Adam Christopher Robbins, 21, of Totz.

• Hannah Grace Stewart, 26, of Evarts, to Michael Ross Howard, 31, of Pathfork.

• Brandy Lee Lynn Collett, 21, of Harlan, to John Charles Taylor, 22, of Harlan.

• Amanda Gayle Troxell, 35, of Baxter, to Jessie Wayne Franks, 41, of Baxter.