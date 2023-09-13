Harlan man faces burglary charge Published 11:30 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A Harlan man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly being found in possession of stolen items.

On Saturday, Timothy Roark, 45, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s sergeant.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at a Baxter residence. The homeowner had returned home and found a vehicle in the home’s driveway.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they had K9 officer Sjors with them. After items belonging to the homeowner were found in the vehicle, Sjors began a search of the property.

Sjors led police to a Roark, who was located inside the residence, he was then arrested without incident.

Roark was charged with second-degree burglary. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 full cash bond.