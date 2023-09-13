Harlan County Property Transfer Reports Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

• Donna Lloyd and Ashley Lloyd to Brandon Kelly, property at Lynch — state tax $8.

• Lisa Renee Soublo to Darrell Middleton, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Jacob and Jennifer Earle to The Screaming Pine, LLC,real estate in Harlan County.

• Gregory B. Cornett to MTGLQ Investors, L.P., property in Harlan County — state tax $26.

• Kenneth Glenn Maggard to Ryan Dale and Myra White, property in Harlan County — state tax $80.

• Pilgrim Energy, Incorporation, a/k/a Pilgrim Energy, to Kentucky River Properties, LLC, land in Harlan County — state tax 50 cents.

• Albert D. and Angela R. Huskey to Gary Planck, property in Kenvir — state tax $10.

• Robert L. and Vickie L. Rhymer to Breonna L. Rhymer, property in Harlan County.

• Avery Alvin and Kathy Howard, et al., to Lisa Lynn and Ronald William Writer, property in Harlan County — state tax $30.

• Anthony M. Felosi and Darla M. Saylor-Jackson to Rebekah D. and Joshua R. Lewis, property in Harlan County — state tax $128.

• George Vincent and Beth Rice to Brian Eric and Paula Elaine Cochran, property in Harlan County — state tax $13.

• Glen and Laura Hensley to Richard Brian and Luvena M. Hensley, tracts at Smith — state tax $20.