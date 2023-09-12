Over 7,000 Kentucky voters added to rolls in August according to SOS Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday that, as the Nov. 7 General Election nears, voter registration continues to grow in Kentucky, with 7,391 new voters added to the rolls in August.

Kentucky saw 3,512 voters removed in August–2,689 of them were deceased voters, 375 who moved out of state, 307 voters who were convicted of felonies, 121 who voluntarily de-registered and 20 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.

“While it’s too soon to predict turnout in November’s election, I’m pleased that in each of the past six months, more Kentuckians have registered to vote than have been removed from the rolls,” Adams said.

Republican registrants account for 46% of the electorate, with 1,597,434 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,668 voters in August, a .17% increase. Democratic registrants make up 44% of the electorate, with 1,527,360 voters. Democratic registration declined by 595 voters, which represents a .04% drop. There are 351,865 voters registered under other political parties, consisting 10% of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,806 voters, a .52% increase, which is the largest percentage rise among the three groups.

On the ballot in November will be the constitutional offices, including the governor and lt. governor slate, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

There will also be special elections for the final year of the 93rd State Representative seat in Fayette County, which was left vacant when Democrat Lamin Swann died in May, and for Jefferson County Family Court judge.

The registration deadline in order to be eligible to vote in the November 7 General Election is October 10.

To register or to check your registration status, go to https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky.