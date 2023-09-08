Louisville police officer in critical condition after being shot during early morning stop Published 10:45 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Kentucky Lantern

A Louisville police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the torso during an early morning traffic stop.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelin Gwinn-Villaroel said shots were fired from a nearby house as the officer conducted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street.

A supporting officer fired his weapon but was not injured, she said.

A hostage-negotiating and SWAT team were dispatched to the house, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

WLKY of Louisville reports there was a standoff at the house for more than six hours, and at least two, possibly more, people were brought out in handcuffs.

The officer underwent surgery at the University of Louisville Hospital, LMPD reports, and was in critical and stable condition.