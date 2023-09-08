Cornett leads HCHS sweep of top 3 spots in Middlesboro tourney Published 3:30 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Staff Report

It was as easy as 1-2-3 for the Harlan County Black Bears in winning a Pine Mountain Golf Conference last Thursday at the Middlesboro Country Club.

Harlan County freshman Cole Cornett was the individual winner with an even-par 36, three strokes ahead of teammate Brayden Casolari and four ahead of Alex Creech. Zayden Casolari shot a 51, and Sebastian Mosley finished with a 59 as HCHS posted a team score of 166, 19 strokes ahead of Bell County.

Austin Goodin and Jackson Walters each shot a 44 to lead the Bobcats. Brayden Saylor and Gunnar Sams each finished with a 48 and Cooper Miracle shot a 51.

Harlan was third with a 203 as Baylor Varner led the Dragons with a 41, followed by Aiden Johnson at 48, Brody Owens at 55 and Kevin Thomas Lee at 59.

Knox Central was fourth with 210, led by Trevor Smith with a 45 and Evin Hinkle and Waylon Frazier with 53.

Garrison Warren and Isaac Harris represented Middlesboro with a 44 and 46, respectively.

Tristan Cooper and Mason Himes played for HCHS in junior varsity action, while Caiden Jackson and Carson Osborne played for Harlan and Logan Stepp, Eli Knuckles and Jared Knuckles played for Bell County.