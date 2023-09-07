Harlan County District Court News Published 3:36 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

• Billy M. Griffin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Brandy Wynn, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Samuel Creech, violation of Kentucky E.P.K./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Jason W. Wynn, failure to give or improper signal — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Joshua R. Baldwin, violation of Kentucky E.P.K./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Kayla Brielle Middleton, 32, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Melinda Holbrook, 69, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Rachel Harris, 36, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container. (first offense) — preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

• Andre L. Forrester, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Royal Farmer, 37, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

• Houston Carter Fugate, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Mark Grimes, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 20, confinement and control of dogs at night, four counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, four counts of dogs to be licensed — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• James Philpot, 34, of Barbourville, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Joshua Cecil Harris, alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Timothy Hawkins, third-degree criminal mischief — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Kenneth O. Howard, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Mallory Hayden McNiel, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Whitney Gerhold, 35, owner permitting vicious dog to run at large — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

• Tracy Mefford, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Jessica Miles, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Kimilia Hopkins, 44, license to be in possession, no operator’s/moped license, no brake lights — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Steven Mullins, fraudulent use of credit card (under $500 within a six-month period) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Chase Gregory Nantz, violation of local county ordinance, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, dogs to be licensed — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Christopher Osborne, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Amanda Pace, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Justin Epperson, 37, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m., license plate not illuminated, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

• Steven Dale Shepherd, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• David Smith, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Andrew Sturgill, receiving stolen property — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Frank Allen, 44, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), first-degree fleeing or evading police (in motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 25.

• Tommy Wayne Turner, third-degree criminal trespassing — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Brian Rose, 55, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) — first three charges, pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m.; other charge, dismissed.

• James Walker, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Angelique Napier, 51, possessing of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kenneth Ward, violation of I.P.O. — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Dustin Dewayne Tolliver, 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aide or assistance, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

• Ronnie Holbrook, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Haylie Victoria Witt, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Tammy Thomas, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Cameron Gilpin, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.