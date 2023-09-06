Track notebook: Local elementary and middle school runners shine Published 11:30 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

1 of 3

For full results and more, check out our content partners at Harlan County Sports

Harlan boys win elementary race in North Laurel Invitational

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

In one of the biggest meets they’re likely to run all season, the Harlan elementary boys cross country team eked out a narrow victory Saturday at the North Laurel Invitational.

The Harlan kindergarten through third grade boys defeated second-place Liberty Elementary by two points, with the help of three top-10 individual finishes. Due to the high number of participants, the elementary teams were split into two groups.

“We were pleased by the effort put forth by all of our runners today. Each of our groups competing had some great performances,” Harlan coach Anne Lindsey said. “The North Laurel Invitational had a great field of competition today. We were able to get an idea of where we are currently and where we’d like to go for each individual runner and our team as a whole. As always we are using each of these races to prepare for our region race in October.

HC middle school girls place five in top 10 to win North Laurel race

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

The Harlan County girls middle school cross country team had an impressive showing at North Laurel on Saturday, placing five girls in the top 10 en route to a first-place finish overall. “I’m proud of our kids. This was definitely a very challenging meet with a huge field of talented teams on all levels of competition,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. The elementary divisions were split due to the size of the meet.

“I like traveling for meets. Yesterday we ran a tough course and faced stiff competition. It was a long, hot day but these young runners pushed through,” HC elementary coach Jennifer Brock said.

“These boys are tough and show great leadership within our elementary team. I love watching them learn to pace themselves and then push through to the finish.”