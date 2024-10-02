NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 9:32 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
The Week 5 NFL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Houston Texans.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding Week 5 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.
How to Watch Week 5 NFL Games
Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
