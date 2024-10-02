Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

SEC foes will do battle when the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17

Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17 Tennessee is -543 on the moneyline, and Arkansas is +393.

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won all of those games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -543 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Arkansas has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Razorbacks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +393 odds on them winning this game.

The Volunteers have an 84.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-13.5)



In three Tennessee games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Volunteers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

In five games played Arkansas has recorded four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)

Under (58.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s total of 58.5 points twice this season.

This season, three of Arkansas’ games have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 58.5 is 31.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (54 points per game) and Arkansas (35.8 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 62.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 56.0 33.0 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Arkansas Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.4 60.5 55.3 Implied Total AVG 37.8 48.5 30.7 ATS Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

