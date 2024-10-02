Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 5 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) will have their second-ranked run defense on display versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) and the No. 21 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Volunteers are favored, by 13.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas matchup.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Arkansas is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

