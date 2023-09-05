Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 10:30 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

• Christopher Woods, 48, of Kingston, Tn., was arrested on Aug. 25 by Smith. He was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree fleeing or evading police, and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Woods was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond. Dylan Robinson, 22, of Cumberland, was arrested on Aug. 29 by Cumberland police. He was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), importing heroin, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Robinson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.

• Stoney Cloud, 53, of Evarts, was arrested on Aug. 28 by Evarts police. According to the complaint, Cloud unlawfully entered a dwelling belonging to a woman and stole various items. When confronted about the theft, Cloud attempted to flee into the woods on foot to avoid being arrested. Cloud was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Dana Howard, 39, of Benham, was arrested on Aug. 30 by Cumberland police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $4,000 full cash bond.

• Anthony Carr, 53, of Kenvir, was arrested on Aug. 31 by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. He was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Carr was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.