Evarts man indicted for drug trafficking Published 9:30 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

An Evarts man is facing indictment on multiple counts, including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Wilburn Caudill, 54, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Aug. 28 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the three-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on May 31, on or about Feb. 10, Caudill was in possession of two grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to sell or transfer the substance. Caudill was also found to be in possession of Aaprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was also in possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use for an unlawful purpose.

Caudill was indicted for first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,500 full cash bond.