Kentucky education board to talk about an interim education commissioner next week Published 11:02 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Board of Education members will meet next week to begin their discussion of appointing an interim education commissioner to lead the Kentucky Department of Education.

According to an agenda for the Wednesday, Sept. 6, special meeting, the board will go into closed session to discuss candidates “Which Might Lead” to an interim commissioner appointment. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m and be livestreamed on the KDE Media Portal.

After the closed session, the board may discuss and take possible action on an appointment.

An interim education commissioner will lead KDE after Commissioner Jason Glass leaves the position in September to become the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

Glass, who came under fire from Republicans in Frankfort for the department’s inclusive stances toward LGBTQ+ students, particularly transgender students, told reporters he was leaving because he did not want “to be part of implementing the dangerous and unconstitutional anti-LGBTQI” Senate Bill 150. The state law includes limits on how schools can teach about human sexuality and gender identity and will allow school employees to misgender students.

Last week, the board approved a request for proposals from search firms to conduct a national search for Glass’ permanent replacement. A special committee, which includes three board members — Alissa Riley, Steve Trimble and Julie Pile — was also created to review proposals.

Earlier this year, the Republican-led General Assembly passed a law requiring future education commissioners to be confirmed by the Senate.