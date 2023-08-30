Deanna Shepherd Fox, 84 Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Deanna Shepherd Fox, 84, of Magnolia, AR, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on September 12, 1938, the daughter of Joe Shepherd and Gladys Fee.

Deanna was a homemaker and of Church of God faith. She enjoyed reading her Bible, and watching Jimmy Swaggart on TV.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Jack Edward Fox; two sons, Gary Wayne Shackleford, and Dennis Roy Shackleford; her parents; and siblings Billie Mae Lily, and Denver Joe Shepherd.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth “Kenny” Shackleford; daughters, Cherrie Lynn Hazelwood, Shelia Hanson, Vickie Sue Albin and Cathy Wallace; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Tommy Wayne Shepherd, and Harry Shepherd; sisters, Betty Joe Carter, Mary Jean Harris, Edna Marie Brown, and Ruth Alice Poindexter.

Pallbearers will be Colby Shackleford, Rowdy Shackleford, Tommy Massey, Zack Green, James Curtis Massey, and Chris Tuberville.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 31, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Young’s Chapel.

Graveside service will be Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at Lone Oak Cemetery in Smackover with Bro. Sye Duke officiating.

Condolences can be expressed at www.youngsfuneralhome.com for the Fox family.