Bath County team captures Junior Chef competition at Ky. State Fair

The Bath County Junior Chef Team came out on top in this year’s Farm to School Junior Chef program during the championship cook-off against LaRue County at the Kentucky State Fair, which wrapped up on Sunday.

The Bath County Wildcat Catering Crew team, Blaine Wilson and Dalten Lee prepared its Wilson’s frittata and Richard’s fruit cup. Bath County was coached by Vickie Wells. Each member of the team received a $10,000 scholarship offer from Sullivan University.

The LaRue County Hungry Hawks, Austin Harp, Noah Selman, Amy Johnson, and Haley Hines, finished second with its chicken tacos with hawk-O seasoning and a Mexican corn elote bowl. Abe Miller coached LaRue County. Each team member was awarded a $7,000 scholarship offer from Sullivan.

Montgomery County finished third in the competition. Each member of the Montgomery County teams received a $5,000 scholarship offer from Sullivan.

“Congratulations to Bath County and to all the teams across the commonwealth that participated in the Junior Chef program this year,” said Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles. It’s wonderful to see these young chefs showcase their skills and all the delicious ways Kentucky Proud foods can be used in a variety of recipes. The competition is an excellent way for students to pick up valuable life skills and possibly start a career in the culinary arts. This program would not be possible without the support of the parents, teachers, and coaches of the competitors, and Sullivan University, which has stood behind this program from the beginning.”

Bath County will go on to compete in the Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition in May 2024. The Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition pits the champions of states in the southeastern U.S. in a cook-off for scholarship offers from Sullivan University.

The Junior Chef competition is part of the Kentucky Proud Farm to School Program, which helps Kentucky schools purchase local foods to serve to their students. Children get fresh, nutritious local foods to help them grow up healthy and strong. Local farmers get another market for their farm products. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture administers the Farm to School Program and the Junior Chef competition.