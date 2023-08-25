Harlan County District Court Reports Published 4:25 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Daniel Ray Christian, 30, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $168 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Ricky D. Slusher, 39, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — status hearing scheduled Sept. 25.

• Ellison Bradley Asher, 39, of Columbus, Indiana, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Jamela L. Turner, 36, operating a vehicle with one headlight, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Edward J. Jones, 45, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jennifer Davis, 29, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree disorderly conduct — continued for status hearing Aug. 28.

• Marquis Dekin Long, 21, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle with one headlight — jury trial scheduled May 7, 2024.

• Elizabeth McKnight, 32, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for review Sept. 18.

• Heather Bargo, 37, failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway — dismissed.

• Brandon Mynhier, 33, two counts of failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper registration plate — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Virgil R. Craig, 40, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), license plate not illuminated, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Christopher Halcomb, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Randy Junior McMillian, 39, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Jason Michael Jackson, 45, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Devin Perkins, 33, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Donovan Gabriel Mabelitini, 22, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – dismissed on proof.

• William Mark Ivey, 44, failure to wear seat belt, no brake lights — dismissed on warning and repair.

• Christopher P. Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 9, 2024.

• Bobby Couch, 49, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, inadequate silencer (muffler), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Michael Abner, 29, failure to wear seat belt, disregarding stop sign, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jordan Trey Steele, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Bobby Ray Owens, 20, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Christopher D. Prater, 43, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no tail lights, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Sexton, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Tiffany N. Creech, 33, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 9.

• Amber Rhiannon Turner, 19, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• David Atwood, 54, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, no brake lights — jury trial scheduled May 7, 2024.