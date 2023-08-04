Harlan County District Court Reports Published 3:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

• Tim Napier, 35, falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Wallace L. Saylor, 51, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Dollar General property.

• Bobby Freeman, 53, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (To serve 60 days with remaining time probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off dollar store property, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail.

• Ronald C. Williams, 48, first-degree criminal trespassing — continued for pretrial conference Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

• Dana Howard, 38, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but under $1,000) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 21, 2024, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, no operator’s/moped license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $500 ($450 suspended, court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Danny Ray Johnson, 57, of Loyall, violation of local city ordinance — continued for arraignment.

• Mary A. Morgan, 52, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent). Ordered to stay off 113 Gilbert Drive property at Lynch.

• Melaney Nantz, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment.

• Arthur Neal, 54, alcohol intoxication in a public place (third offense or more within 12 months) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Delmar Perry, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Tori Smith, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Wesley Mason Akers, 27, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper equipment — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Ashley Ball, 37, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Leanne Danielle Barrett, 35, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Stephen Brian Barrett, 34, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Arnold Gross, two counts of violation of local county ordinance — dismissed.

• Nicholas Holliman, 34, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended)revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jordan Keelan Massingale, 27, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense) — continued for jury trial May 21, 2024, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for jury trial May 21.

• Gregory M. Smith, 52, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Danny Noe, 32, second-degree indecent exposure, harassing communication, menacing — dismissed on agreement.

• Sherry Burgan, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled May 21.

• Jason Middleton, 39, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first of offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed (no witness or policeman attended hearing).

• Haley Perkins, 23, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Charles Phillip Dozier, 46, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper turning, improper equipment, careless driving — continued for pretrial conference Oct. 30.

• Ricky Wayne Hall, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges dismissed.

• Sam Maggard, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.