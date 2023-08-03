Harlan Independent School Board creates positions for tutor, aid Published 11:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

The Harlan Independent School Board met for their July session recently. Among the topics discussed was creating multiple positions within the district, including a math tutor and a preschool instructional aid.

Board Chairman Dr. Matt Nunez brought up the topic, with Superintendent C.D. Morton explaining the details of the need for the new positions.

Morton first addressed the math tutor position, which will be funded through a grant.

“That position is grant-funded,” Morton said. “Save the Children has typically been working on literacy in most districts. This year, they allocated funding to add math to their portfolio of services.”

Morton explained the position will be hourly at approximately $12 per hour.

“It’s for a full school year, and it gives the elementary school another person to just focus on math all day every day,” Morton said.

Morton recommended creating the math tutor position.

The board passed a motion approving the math tutor position with no objections.

Morton also discussed creating a position for an instructional aid at Sunshine Preschool.

“We have to do this,” Morton told the board, “We have more kids than we have the ability to manage with the number of people we have there.”

Nunez asked for a motion to create a new position of Sunshine Preschool Instructional Aid.

Board member Will Miller made the motion, seconded by Cindy Allison. The motion passed with no opposition.

In other board activity:

• The board approved a call for bids for banking services.

• A call for bids was approved for pizza for school food services.

• The board approved the creation of a Sunshine Preschool teacher position.

• The monthly financial report was approved.

• The board approved items on the consent agenda, including meeting minutes, payment of bills and the treasurers report.

• The board tabled discussions on the district’s code of conduct, the Harlan Elementary School Handbook and the Harlan Middle School/High School Handbook.

• The board approved a construction change order.