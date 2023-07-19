Brad Calipari joins Vandy coaching staff Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Vanderbilt Mens Basketball Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse announced the addition of a famous name to his coaching staff on Monday.

Brad Calipari, the son of Kentucky coach John Calipari, is the program’s new director of on-court player development.

“Brad is a talented, young coach who has worked hard to prepare himself for this opportunity,” Stackhouse said. “He is knowledgeable, high-energy, and a strong communicator. We are very excited about his ability to add value with our student-athletes and within our coaching staff.”

Calipari spent the 2022-23 season as the director of player development for Long Island University (LIU) in Brooklyn. At LIU, Calipari worked alongside head coach Rod Strickland – an NBA veteran and former Kentucky assistant coach.

Prior to his time in Brooklyn, Calipari was a graduate assistant for the Kentucky men’s basketball program, earning his master’s certificate in sports kinesiology in 2022.

As a student-athlete, Calipari began his career at Kentucky, suiting up for the Wildcats during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons on teams that made the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, respectively. He played the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Calipari graduated from Kentucky in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies before earning a master’s degree in liberal arts from Detroit Mercy in 2021.