Dynamic Dillingham will be ‘wild card’ for Cats Published 4:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

How good could incoming freshman guard Rob Dillingham be for Kentucky next season?

“I know he’s excited about getting on campus and playing with the guys coming in,” Yahoo/Rivals national basketball writer Krysten Peek. “There is nobody quicker than him with the ball in his hands in this recruiting class.

“If he wants to change the pace of the game, he can single-handedly do it,” Peek said. “He can turn the corner, draw the defense and dish or finish at the rim.

“Nobody in high school finishes at the rim better than he does. I do not know how that will translate with his size in college. I do not know how he will do against players three or four years older than him.

“His outside jump shot is really coming along. I saw him make several 3’s in competition and not just in drills. I thought that was very positive the last time I saw him.”

Peek thinks Dillingham will have a huge role in determining how successful Kentucky is next season.

“He will be the wild card next year. He will either fit in and they figure it out or there is going to be some personnel issues with who do we play,” Peek said. “But Rob is a very dynamic, explosive player.”