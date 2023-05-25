Blair Green soldiered through 22-23′ season Published 11:30 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Blair Green came back to Kentucky for a super senior year after missing the 2021-22 season with an Achilles tendon injury. She averaged 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season, not the numbers she was hoping for.

However, Green apparently played most of last season with a torn meniscus that required surgery on her knee after the season ended.

“I am trying to recover from this injury now,” said Green. “I probably had the injury for the whole season. We were never exactly sure what it was. It was pretty aggravating, and after the season we got the MRI that showed the torn meniscus. I was on crutches for about four weeks (after surgery) and that was miserable. Finally, I got to where I have just been in a brace, but really I am just glad to get it fixed.”

Green joked everyone told her she had a “pretty big pain tolerance,” but she was determined not to miss another season.

“I really do not know how I did it. I was just giving it all I had. I was hurting one game, but I told the coaches just to keep me in, and I could do it,” Green said. “I was praying the Lord would help me get through the tough times.”

She was limited in practice and, toward the end of the season, rode a bike for conditioning when the team was running, even though she wanted to be running with teammates.

However, there could be one upside to her second straight year dealing with an injury — she hopes maybe it will bring good luck to her fiancé, CJ Fredrick. He dealt with injuries the last two years at UK and has transferred to Cincinnati for the 2023-24 season.

“If I had to have the bad juju for him (Fredrick) to have a healthy season, then it was worth it,” Green said. “Right now, I am just glad I am getting healed up. It’s great not to be hurting again.”