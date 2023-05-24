Harlan County Public Records Published 11:52 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Marriage Licenses

Terrel Miller, 29, of Grays Knob, to Larry Wayne Norris, 31, of Harlan.

Catherine Danielle Fields, 24, of Totz, to Charles Donald Skidmore, 25, Totz.

Heather Shepherd Hobbs, 47, Harlan, to Lloyd Tate Napier Sr., 55, of Harlan.

Heather Rose Kloft, 40, of Harlan, to James David Miracle, 33, of Harlan.

Jennifer Lea Witt, 32, of Evarts, to Joshua Corey Nantz, 37, of Wallins.

Amber Michelle Miracle, 25, of Baxter, to Dallas Ryan Cole, 25, of Baxter.

Megan Janae Stiles, 18, of Crab Orchard, to Adam Jaymes

Richard Boggs, 19, of Cawood.

Kaitlyn Nicole Jenkins, 18, of Cumberland, to Robert Lance

O’Bryan Mefford, 21, of Cumberland.

Shannon King, 37, of Arthur, Tenn., to A.C. Hoskins, 69, of

Arthur, Tenn.

Shannon Michelle Daniels, 32, of Cumberland, to Michael Delorean, 39, of Hyden.

Marjorie Ruth Gross, 42, of Dayhoit, to William Donald Smith, 53, of Dayhoit.

MacKenzie Brooke Collins, 21, of Cumberland, to Cameron Seth Smitty, 22, of Dayhoit.

Frances Lou Maggard, 40, of Loyall, to John Fitzgerald King, 43, of Loyall.