Harlan County Arrest Reports

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

The following reports reflect arrest activity by different law enforcement agencies in Harlan County. They are not meant to be a reflection of innocence or guilt.

• Brian Anglain, 52, of Gulston, was arrested on May 14 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, a sheriff’s deputy was performing a park check when they approached Anglian and observed him throw away suspected controlled substances.

Anglain was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with a bench warrant for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Anglain was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Joyce Sizemore, 46, of Harlan, was arrested on May 17, by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and second-degree disorderly conduct. Sizemore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

• Tori Smith, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police on May 17. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and second-degree disorderly conduct. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

More News

Giant African snails captured by Louisville border agents

‘Click It or Ticket,’ says Ky. Transportation Cabinet

COVID-19 memorial honoring those lost to virus will be dedicated Wednesday

Ethics commission fines former SOS Alison Grimes $10,000 for improper use of voter data

Print Article