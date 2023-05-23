Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The following reports reflect arrest activity by different law enforcement agencies in Harlan County. They are not meant to be a reflection of innocence or guilt.

• Brian Anglain, 52, of Gulston, was arrested on May 14 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, a sheriff’s deputy was performing a park check when they approached Anglian and observed him throw away suspected controlled substances.

Anglain was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was additionally served with a bench warrant for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Anglain was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Joyce Sizemore, 46, of Harlan, was arrested on May 17, by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and second-degree disorderly conduct. Sizemore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

• Tori Smith, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police on May 17. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and second-degree disorderly conduct. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.