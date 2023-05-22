Evarts pair face burglary charges Published 5:43 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a pair of suspected burglars after they were allegedly caught in the act.

Lynora Campbell, 48, and Troy Gilbert, 51, both of Evarts, were arrested on Thursday.

According to a news release, police responded to the Kenvir community regarding a report of a burglary in progress. Once on the scene, law enforcement allegedly observed a vehicle backed up to a door of the residence, which appeared to have been forced open.

Deputies entered the residence and observed a male, believed to be Gilbert going through multiple tools. An object that appeared to be a rifle was lying next to the tools. The object was later determined to be a B.B. gun.

The release states that a deputy drew a service weapon, ordered Campbell and Gilbert out of the residence, and detained the pair. Tools suspected to have been removed from the home were found in the vehicle’s trunk in the driveway. Police also located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana believed to belong to Campbell. She claimed to be the residence’s owner, but a record check through the Sheriff’s Office verified that Campbell had started the eviction process but never followed through.

The occupant of the residence had previously been arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center at the time of the incident.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Gilbert was charged with second-degree burglary. He was additionally served with an active bench warrant for failure to appear and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.