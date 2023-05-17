Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The following arrests were recently made by law enforcement agencies in Harlan County. These are records of police activity and are not implications of innocence or guilt.

• Daniel Myers, 39, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on May 8. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fugitive from another state (warrant required). Myers was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $10,000.

• Tyler Baker, 31, of Louisville, was arrested on May 8 by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Baker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.