Acclaimed violinist to perform at HCHS with Louisville Orchestra Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Harlan County High School is preparing for a performance by the Louisville Orchestra coming up on Friday, with the orchestra being joined by violinist Tessa Lark for the performance.

According to a previous report, Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark announced the Louisville Orchestra’s performance during the Harlan County Board of Education’s meeting in February.

“We’ve been working with them. On May 19, they are going to actually perform at Harlan County High School,” Roark said. “That is a huge deal. We’ve never had anything like that in our community. We’ve never had anything of that magnitude at Harlan County High School.”

Roark noted all the preparations have been made.

“That’s going to be a big day for Harlan County and a big day for our performing arts department,” Roark said.

Lark’s participation in the concert was recently announced on the Harlan County Public School’s Facebook page.

According to Lark’s website at www.tessalark.com, she is a Grammy nominee, having been nominated for the award in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category in 2020. She was nominated for a Grammy for her debut commercial recording, a bluegrass-tinged violin concerto titles “SKY.” The piece was performed with the Albany Symphony Orchestra and was written by Michael Torke.

“Tessa’s belief in music’s power to foster global connection and community across boundaries manifests in her genre-defying collaborations,” reads Lark’s website. “Along with the Lark and Thurber duo, new projects include a string trio with composer-bassist Edgar Meyer and cellist Joshua Roman and a duo partnership with jazz guitarist Frank Vignola.”

Lark is a graduate of the New England Conservatory. She earned an artist diploma from The Julliard School, having studied at the prestigious institution with Sylvia Rosenberg, Daniel Phillips and Ida Kavafian.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free. To reserve a ticket, go to https://my.louisvilleorchestra.org/ky-tour-may/harlan-county-high-school.