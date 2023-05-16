Softball notebook: Lady Dragons upset Bell in 52nd District Tournament Published 12:56 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons shocked host Bell County 9-6 in Monday’s first round of the 52nd District Tournament.

Harlan (9-16) faced Middlesboro on Tuesday in the district finals. That game’s score and stats were not available at press time.

The Lady Dragons had dropped four consecutive games to close the regular season, including a Thursday doubleheader at Harlan with Lynn Camp.

The Lady Cats took the games 13-5 and 8-7.

Mallory McNiel suffered the loss in the first game. She pitched five innings with six walks and three strikeouts.

The Lady Dragons collected nine hits.

Ella Farley had three singles for Harlan. Addison Jackson added two doubles. Abbi Fields, Gracie Hensley, Ava Nunez and Amy Roman each singled once.

In the second game, Ella Lisenbee took the loss. Roman was the starter.

Harlan had 11 hits as Nunez led the way with two singles and a double. Lisenbee added three singles. Farley tripled. Jackson, Fields, McNiel and Roman all singled.

Harlan fell to home-standing Harlan County 7-6 and lost 12-3 at Knox Central earlier in the week.

Lady Bears fall in first round

The Harlan County Lady Bears fell in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament to Middlesboro on Monday, 5-4.

HC’s record for the 2023 campaign stands at 16-15.

The Lady Bears had taken a three-game winning streak into the district tournament.

Harlan County outlasted host Whitley County 11-9 on Friday.

Senior Hailey Austin powered the Lady Bears with three singles and two walks. Jenna Wilson added a double and single. Halle Raleigh drove in three runs with two singles. Jade Burton finished with two singles. Rylie Maggard added a single.

Madison Blair pitched a complete game for HC. She allowed ten hits while giving up nine runs. Blair had one walk and four strikeouts.

The Lady Bears defeated Leslie County 7-2 last Thursday.