Lexington state Rep. Lamin Swann dies at 45 Published 11:51 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Freshman State Rep. Lamin Swann, a Democrat from Lexington, died Saturday. He was 45.

Swann had a “significant medical emergency requiring hospitalization” Tuesday, his mom, Pam Dixon, said earlier this week.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin,” Dixon said in a statement released Sunday morning. “Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor.

“We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Swann represented part of Fayette County. He was a member of the committees for transportation, health services, economic development and workforce investment, and elections, constitutional amendments and intergovernmental affairs, according the General Assembly’s website.

House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement on Swann’s passing.

“Representative Swann was an incredibly dedicated public servant committed to serving the people of the 93rd House District. While his time in the House has been cut short, Lamin had already established himself as a passionate advocate for his district as well as a voice for those who live with disabilities,” Osborne said. “He had many friends among our colleagues and served as a positive force in countless discussions. His loss will be felt by all who served with him. On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend our deepest condolences to Lamin’s loved ones and hope they find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind.”

Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about Swann’s passing on Sunday morning.

“My heart is heavy this morning at the news of Rep. Lamin Swann’s passing,” he said. “Lamin was always smiling, leading with kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all. He will be greatly missed. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family.”

Swann won a contested general election in the newly formed 93rd State House district in 2022.

He was a strong advocate on issues ranging from social justice to expanding disability rights, caucus leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts said.

“Lamin was a great friend, and our caucus is better for having known and worked alongside him,” the caucus leaders said in a joint statement.