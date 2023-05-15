Harlan takes .500 record into district tournament

Published 5:16 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Warren Taylor

The Harlan Green Dragons will take a .500 record into the 52nd District Tournament after going 2-1 during the final week of the regular season.

Harlan (13-13) out-gunned visiting Leslie County 13-10 at home last Wednesday.

They dropped an 8-0 decision to Perry County Central last Thursday before gaining a forfeit victory over Buckhorn in Friday’s regular-season finale.

The Green Dragon will play Middlesboro at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the district tournament. Middlesboro and Harlan split a pair of meetings in April. Harlan eeked out a 4-3 victory on the 10th while Middlesboro took the rematch on the 11th, 10-4.

The winner will take on the victor of the Harlan County/Bell Count matchup on Tuesday with the district championship on the line.

