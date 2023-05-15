Black Bears ride winning streak into district tournament Published 4:58 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears(16-11) will take a three-game winning streak into the 52nd District Tournament.

Harlan County closed the regular season on Friday with a 10-5 victory over host Pike Central.

Brayden Blakley (5-1) took the win for the Bears. He pitched a complete game with nine hits, eight strikeouts and one walk.

Blakley hit his first home run of the season and added a single. Isaac Kelly ripped two doubles. Tristan Cooper, Jonah Swanner and Will Cassim finished with two singles apiece. Braydon Burton added a double while Alex Creech, Carter Howard and Samuel Henson all singled once.

HC scored five runs in the first inning and added two in the second inning.

The Hawks scored twice in the third inning and pulled within 7-4 after four innings.

Harlan County added three runs in the sixth inning to make it 10-5.

Both teams committed two errors.

The district tournament starts Monday at Middlesboro. Bears meet Bell County. The championship is set for Tuesday.

Pike Central is 0-4 against the Black Bears.

Creech leads HC

Harlan County scored four runs in the sixth inning on Thursday to post a 6-3 win over visiting Williamsburg in its final home game of the season.