Parole violation warrant service turns into drug bust Published 10:59 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Christy and Roy Worthington of Ages were arrested last Friday by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on a variety of charges.

According to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting Probation and Parole officers in serving a probation violation warrant. The deputies had to force entry into the residence and detained multiple individuals.

The Worthingtons were placed under arrest on active warrants. A search located suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.

Christy Worthington was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance. She was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear.

Roy Worthington was charged with probation violation and was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.