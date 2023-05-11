Harlan County Arrest Report Published 11:34 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

The following arrests were made by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County from late April to early May.

• Melissa Burton, 38, of Cawood, was arrested by Harlan Probation and Parole Office on April 26. She was charged with parole violation. Burton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Emma Osborne, 45, of Baxter, was arrested on April 29 by the Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, windows not safety glass, no registration receipt, obstructed vision of windshield, no registration plates, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Osborne was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Josh Mitchell, 36, was arrested on May 2 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Mitchell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

• Tasha Akers, 34, of Wallins, was arrested on May 3 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Akers was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Glenn Wilson, 64, of Rio Vista, was arrested on May 4 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and public intoxication by controlled substance. Wilson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Tamberla Smith, 42, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police on May 6. She was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, and menacing. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Thomas Boggs, 32, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Officer Jenkins on May 6. He was charged with second-degree assault. Boggs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Jeffrey Browning, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested on May 7 by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with second-degree burglary. Browning was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.