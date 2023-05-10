Harlan County Schools Summer Feeding scheduled announced Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Harlan County Schools will participate in the Summer Feeding Program during the district’s Extended Learning session in June.

According to a press release, Harlan County Schools will offer healthy meals at no cost to all enrolled students and children aged 18 and under. Participants will not be required to pay a fee or submit a household application. Participating schools include Harlan County High School, Black Mountain Elementary, Cawood Elementary, Cumberland Elementary, Evarts Elementary, Green Hills Elementary, James A. Cawood Elementary, Rosspoint Elementary, and Wallins Elementary.

Jack Miniard, Harlan County Board of Education Director of School Nutrition, talked about some of the specifics of the Summer Feeding Program.

“All of our schools will be having summer school,” Miniard said. “During summer school, we have the Summer Feeding Program. We feed the kids breakfast and lunch at the schools.”

Miniard explained the school’s summer feeding program would take place inside the schools for a predetermined time.

“We’re only doing the Summer Feeding Program in schools during summer school,” Miniard explained.

Miniard pointed out that while the school’s program is open to all children under 18, they must come to the schools to participate.

“You have to come to the school’s cafeteria during mealtime,” Miniard said.

Miniard explained the school district would not be providing as many meals and services during their Summer Feeding Program as they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, other agencies, such as the Harlan County Community Action Agency, will be providing a similar service in Harlan County communities.

“During COVID, we did deliver meals to all the bus stops,” Miniard said. “We were doing about 7,000 meals a day.”

Miniard noted the district’s summer program will take place for three weeks in June.

According to a previous report, Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark advised the district’s Extended Learning Session for this summer will take place from June 5 until June 29.

Miniard said the meals would consist of breakfast and lunch selections such as chicken patties, biscuits, sausage, juice, milk, apple fritters, tater tots, applesauce, sliced bread, pulled pork, potato wedges and other items.

Mealtimes

• Harlan County High School: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Black Mountain Elementary: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

• Cawood Elementary: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.;

• Cumberland Elementary: Breakfast 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Evarts Elementary: Breakfast – 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Green Hills Elementary: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• James A. Cawood Elementary: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Rosspoint Elementary: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Wallins Elementary: Breakfast – 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.