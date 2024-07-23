Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 23 Published 9:24 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (54-45) will look to Marcell Ozuna when they host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves, at -250, are favored in this contest, while the Reds are underdogs at +200. The total for this contest has been set at 8.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +200

Reds +200 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday, July 14 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Sale heads into the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale will try to build upon an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank ninth in MLB play with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).

The Braves are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.195).

