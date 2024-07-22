Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 22 Published 1:25 pm Monday, July 22, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (54-44) will host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (47-53) at Truist Park on Monday, July 22, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

At -150, the Braves are listed as the moneyline favorites in this game versus the Reds (+125). The total for this contest is 7.5. The odds to exceed the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Monday, July 22, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125

Reds +125 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty’s last appearance was on Saturday, July 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

Lopez is looking to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Lopez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .407 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

The Braves are 16th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (417 total runs).

The Braves are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.