How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22 Published 7:08 am Monday, July 22, 2024

Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Monday at Truist Park against Reynaldo Lopez, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Monday, July 22, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank ninth in MLB action with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .407.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (417 total).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Braves’ 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 13 against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Lopez is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lopez will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets – Away – Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson

