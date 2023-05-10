Harlan County District Court News Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

• Jason Capps, 46, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment June 5.

• Albert D. Huskey, 56, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Zachery Grubb, failure to wear seat belt, license plate not illuminated — dismissed.

• Linda Hornsby, 38, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper display of registration plate, expired or no other state registration receipt or plate — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Joe Harmie Holbrook, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled June 13.

• Tamara Robbins, 37, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Melody Ann Lewis, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

• Michael D. Foutch, 49, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Joshua Brackett, 33, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Michelle Nicole Hensley, 34, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Emilio J. Hernandez, 20, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Hunter Bradford, 22, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed.

• Karen Haynes, 62, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Randy J. McMillian, 38, theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000) — waived to grand jury.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• James Paul Farmer, 24, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Levitis Halcomb, 35, improper registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, excessive windshield/window tinting — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Bridgette N. Parrott, 25, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (auto, $500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct, controlled substance prescription not in original container — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William C. Hart, 53, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 26.

• Jamie J. Hoskins, 34, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

• Wayne Middleton, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $283; other charges, dismissed.

• Mara Monroe, 39, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Andrew Hampton, 29, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 12.

• Kayla Rene McQueen, 31, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Taylor Nycole Williams, 24, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Cody Aaron Saylor, 18, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $$153; other charge, dismissed.

• Thomas C. Farrow, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.

• Brandon Joe Jones, 33, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.