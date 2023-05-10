Drug ringleader sentenced to four decades in federal prison Published 10:50 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A Lexington man, said by federal authorities to be the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking scheme, was sentenced to nearly 41 years in prison (490 months) at U.S. District Court in Lexington.

Craig Dupree Robertson, 34, and his co-defendants conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from October 2020 to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Lexington. The defendants maintained “stash” residences throughout Lexington to store and distribute the drugs. Law enforcement made multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the co-defendants, as well as seizing ounce and pound quantities of the drugs during traffic stops and through search warrants.

On September 23, 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants at several of the “stash” locations.

At one such residence, law enforcement agents seized approximately 957 grams (2.1 pounds) of fentanyl, 418 grams (0.9 pounds) of methamphetamine, a money counting machine, two firearms, two digital scales, a metal press used to manufacture controlled substances, vacuum seal bags and other items pertaining to the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.

At a second “stash” location, a storage unit, agents seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine. On many occasions from October 2020 to August 2021, the defendants would deposit drug proceeds into bank accounts for transfer of those proceeds to other co-conspirators via mobile transfer applications in order to continue to operate their drug trafficking activities.

Ten co-defendants were also found guilty and received sentences ranging from 84 months (7 years) to 320 months (over 26 ½ years) for their roles in the drug conspiracy.

Under federal law, Robertson and his co-defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. In addition to their prison sentences, each will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for up to five years, although Robertson will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for the rest of his life.

The investigation was conducted by ATF, DEA, U.S. Postal Inspectors and the Gateway AHITDA Task Force, with assistance from Lexington Police Department.