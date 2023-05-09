Traffic stop leads to drug charge for Verda man Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A Verda man is facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Frank Price, 44, was arrested on Saturday by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Price. Napier determined Price had an active warrant from Harlan Circuit Court and two active warrants from Harlan District Court. A search incident to arrest located suspected methamphetamine in Price’s possession.

Price was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, and no tail lamps. In addition, Price was also served with multiple bench warrants for failure to appear.

Price was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $6,000.